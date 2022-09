BELTON, Texas — A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police.

Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive around 9 p.m, police said.

Belton Police Department Kenneth Corwin

Corwin stands at 6 feet 2 inches and is approximately 240 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes

Corwin also bears a tattoo on his left forearm and another reading "Lily" on the side of his left hand.

He drives a green 2002 Chevy Silverado, officials said.