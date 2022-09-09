Police: Bell County man arrested after shooting child in foot

KILLEEN, Texas — A 9-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the foot during a domestic altercation Tuesday at a residence in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle in Killeen.

Police arrested 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice for aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly discharged a handgun at a wall that struck the child in the room on the opposite side.

Police said Alice when involved in an altercation with the child's mother, police said.

Police did not disclose what started the altercation.

The female child was taken to Harker Heights Seton Hospital before being transferred to the McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, said police.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

Alice is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail, police said.