Police asking for help identifying suspect in Sunday shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police were dispatched to the Hangover Club on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another woman were approached by an unknown man when he fired a weapon at them multiple times.

The second woman received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance and captured two photos of the suspect.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this suspect or the incident, please contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online .

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.