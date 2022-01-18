Police arrest man who allegedly fired shots at party he was invited to, injuring one

Copperas Cove police have arrested a man who fired shots at multiple people in a home gathering he was invited to.

Police said Ray Charles Davis then fled after injuring one man, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived. The incident took place at the 900 block of North 19th Street around 8 p.m. on Monday.

"At some point, an argument ensued between Davis and one of the residents, during which time Davis fired a pistol inside the home," said police. "Davis exited the home and walked to his vehicle before turning and firing a pistol in the direction of multiple people standing outside the home, striking the victim."

The injured man was quickly airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, according to police.

Witnesses were able to identify Davis, and officers who were trying to locate Davis received assistance from a citizen who reported a suspicious person walking in the area of Grimes Crossing Road.

Davis was arrested without incident and is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting transport to the Coryell County Jail with a bond set at $200,000, $50,000 per charge.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.