Police: 3 detained in Temple armed robbery

Two juveniles and one man have been detained following an armed robbery on Tuesday in Temple.

Police said they were dispatched around 11:55 a.m. to the business located at the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

"Three males, two juveniles and one adult displayed a handgun at the establishment and demanded money," said police.

The three male suspects then fled to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive with an "undisclosed amount of money."

"Officers responding to the scene were able to locate the individuals on the property and detain them without incident," said police. "This case is still under investigation."

Anyone with additional information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.