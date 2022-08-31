Police: 1 dead after fiery two-vehicle crash in Belton

BELTON, Texas — A victim is dead after a fiery two-vehicle collision this Tuesday in Belton, police said.

Around 3:17 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Lake Road on reports of a collision, according to the Belton Police Department.

Police said a maroon Dodge Dakota and a silver dump truck had both collided.

The impact would then cause the maroon truck to roll onto its roof and catch fire.

A fire that was later extinguished by ongoing bystanders, Texas DPS said.

One victim in the truck was extricated by authorities and determined to have died on-scene from their injuries.

Their identity is being withheld at this time until next of kin has been notified.

Police said another victim inside the truck was also extricated and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment, their current condition remains unknown.

No other series injuries were reported.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is currently being led by the Belton Police Department Crash Team.