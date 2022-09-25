Police: 1 dead after 2 vehicles rollover and crash in Bell County

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two vehicles collided and rolled over, on an interstate, resulting in a driver's death in Harker Heights, police said.

Dominique Laprell Parker of Temple was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of East IH-14 when he and an SUV lost control of their cars, causing them to roll. Officials said Parker, 39, was ejected from his pickup truck.

First responders at the scene performed life-saving measures and transported Parker to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, said officials.

The SUV driver, who was not named, was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is actively working the case and do not have any additional information at this time, authorities said.

It is not known if any charges will be filed or what caused the drivers to lose control.

Those with information regarding the accident can contact the department at (254) 953-5400.