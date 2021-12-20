Pedestrian fatally struck by BNSF train Sunday night

Killeen police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a BNSF train late Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to the scene to find a deceased man on the train tracks of the 38th Street train bridge, the man was later identified the victim as Brent Steven Babcock.

"Traffic investigators were called to the scene and a preliminary investigation showed a BNSF train was traveling eastbound approaching the 38th Street bridge," said police. "The conductor attempted emergency braking procedures, but the train was unable to stop before striking the male."

Babcock is said to have succumbed to his injuries sustained due to the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 11:49 p.m.