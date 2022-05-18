Pay for garbage collectors could increase in city of Killeen

It's a tedious job, garbage collecting/sanitation work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics actually found it to be the fifth most dangerous job in America.

Now the City of Killeen is considering giving sanitation workers a pay bump.

Lucas Loafman, in Business Administration at Central Texas A&M said what he thinks is a possible reason for the pay increase.

“From 15 dollars to 19 would signal a significant deficiency in the labor force thus enticing more people to come into the job which again may be difficult due to the hazard," said Loafman.

Ken Wilkerson with the City of Killeen also made profound comments on the job in the City Council meeting yesterday, “If you really wanna see something, go bad, let the sanitation workers go or on leave, I worked for a city who did that and we were almost to a point where we were like take our police just give our sanitation workers back.”

It's only a discussion for now but the city recommends the pay increase be from $15 to $19 an hour.