Parents push Killeen ISD to enforce mask mandate despite executive order

KILLEEN, Texas — “Mask will not kill anybody, but what not wearing a mask might do is expose someone to a disease that would either kill them, kill a loved one or cause long-term horrible effects on them,” said KISD Parent Aya Fubara Eneli.

School begins next week, but some KISD parents, like Aya Fubara Eneli, aren't ready to send their kids back to the classroom knowing some children will not be masking up.

“It boggles my mind that Governor Abbott is making this a political issue and has stripped power from the local officials to decide what is best for their school district,” said Eneli.

Many teachers and staff are also worried.

“We want our district to have local control on whether or not they want to implement a mask mandate. We have always been opposed to the Governor’s executive order,” said Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott issued an order which bans school districts from enforcing mask mandates. But Dallas, Houston, Austin and other districts have defied the Governor requiring masks anyway.

Some may want that in KISD, but so for nothing.

“The mask mandate is not going to come from Killeen ISD right now. This is something that is really something from the Governor,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

Other parents say it’s a personal choice and students and family should decide for themselves.

“We respect the ability for those decisions to be made for their child to wear a mask we'll continue and enforce all of our cleaning habits and all of our safe practices,” said Maya.

KISD students at campuses on Fort Hood will have to wear masks because they’re on a military post.

Officials also say they have updated their health and COVID-19 guidelines to keep students safe while on campus.

KISD official says if there is a change to the executive order, they’ll call a special board meeting to reconsider enforcing a mandate