Parents outraged: 10 players arrested after fight at Central Texas game

A high school game turning to fists and blows.

Ten basketball players from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were charged this week, after a fight broke out during their boy's varsity basketball game last week.

A mother of one of the juveniles charged from Copperas Cove basketball team, who wants to remain anonymous, is speaking out.

“He was trying to help his friend," the mother said. "He wasn’t trying to hurt anybody or harm anybody. None of them were."

“Those little boys were not fighting. They weren’t rioting. They were protecting each other,” Harker Heights parent James Smith said.

Parents of those arrested from Harker Heights also spoke out at a Tuesday School Board meeting.

Both sides say the police and schools are blowing the situation way out of proportion.

“I think this Copperas Cove school district is taking this to an extreme and they’re making examples out of these children because of the incident they had previously the school year,” Smith said.

Parents believe the district, law-enforcement, referees and coaching staff did not do enough to contain the situation and now they are taking out on the kids.

“When that boy got hit those kids want to protect their teammate. Nobody stepped in. Nobody,” said Smith.

Copperas Cove Police issued misdemeanor charges of riot participation to seven of the players, including three juveniles.

Criminal Justice Expert Lynn Greenwood with Texas A&M Central Texas said the charges are at the officer's discretion under Texas law. He said a person can be charged even if they do not harm anyone or damage property.

Efforts to receive comment from Copperas Cove police were unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

