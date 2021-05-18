Parents in Belton ISD rally against mask mandates

BELTON, TX — Some parents say there are only 16 days left of school and keeping the mask mandate will help protect everybody but others say there’s no longer a need for the mandate and it should end now.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, wearing a mask has been a heated debate. Especially for administrators, parents and students in Belton ISD.

On one hand, you have several parents like Andrea Gauthier, who joined others to rally against the mask mandate before Monday’s school board meeting.

“I just don’t feel that it’s the school's place to make any medical or parenting decision for my family,” said Aundria Gauthier.

Gauthier said several parents have medical, religious and scientific reasons why they don’t want where a mask and claims Belton ISD has ignored all of them.

“I have a note from my child's pediatrician saying that he cannot wear a mask or face shield and we have given very personal reasons as to why and it has not been honored or respected at school,” said Gauthier.

On the other hand, you have several parents like Shayna Sanders who said the mask mandate at Belton ISD is helping to fight the spread.

“There’s only 16 or so days left in school. I feel like if the community can come together and finish that out,” said Belton ISD Parent Shayna Sanders.

Sanders says she feels the mandate also protects students like her 6-year-old daughter.

“She is high-risk. She’s premature and has airway issues. Their system has been working so far, why mess it up the last 16 days,” said Sanders.

Last week, Belton ISD officials made it optional to wear a mask while outdoors on Belton ISD property. The district is also making plans to make wearing a mask indoors and outdoors optional on June 14.