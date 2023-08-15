'Our Hospice Home' to host open house introducing community to free hospice care

TEMPLE, Texas — End of life care can be very expensive, but a hospice facility opening in Temple this month is offering guests a free and safe place to live.

"Our Hospice House" is the only non-profit facility in the area and will run completely on donations and volunteers.

Executive Director Annie McCall told 25 News that the community has been very supportive and has given a few large donations since December when the idea first surfaced.

"We've been very open about the home being the community's," McCall said.

"It's not ours, it's the communities, and it's for individuals who need this kind of care."

They are hosting an open house on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give the public a chance to tour the home before their guests move in. McCall says their home is very different from anything else in the area.

"We're not a facility, we're not state licensed," McCall said.

"We are a home with caregivers here to provide love and compassion."

The facility is located at 1661 FM 93 in Temple, Texas.