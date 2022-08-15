Operation leads to the arrest of 2 men in Belton for online solicitation of minor

Two men were arrested in Belton following an operation that targeted individuals attempting to meet with minors and engage in sexual conduct.

The Bell County Sheriff Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an operation from August 1 through August 4. The operation aimed to identify the individuals seeking to meet with minors using social media.

"During the operation investigators posed as a juvenile under the age of 17," said the sheriff's department. "Two separate individuals were arrested in Belton, TX upon their arrival at a designated meeting point with the “decoy."

Authorities said 26-year-old Luis Adrien Cristobol-Jimenez of Pflugerville and 25-year-old Paul Cuellar Jr. of Temple were arrested for the online solicitation of a minor.