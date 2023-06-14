One victim dead at the scene of a house fire, Temple authorities investigating

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department and the Temple Fire Marshal are investigating the fire-related death of one victim who was found inside a residence in the Wyndham Hills subdivision.

When emergency crews with Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Banbury Drive, they located the victim inside the home, which was full of smoke, with a small fire on some pieces of furniture.

Crew quickly put out the fire, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

This case is under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously