One person sent to hospital after shooting in Killeen, one person detained

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street in reference to shots fired on Monday, June 7, 2021, at approximately 12:34 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

Police say one person has been detained.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was made immediately available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

