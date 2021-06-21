One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Killeen over the weekend

KILLEEN, TX — One person has died after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Killeen.

At approximately 9:35 am, Killeen officers were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a major crash in the 1300 block of E. Rancier Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were found a grey Toyota Corolla and a white Ford F-250 had collided head-on.

The four occupants of the Toyota were transported to the hospital.

The male driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White while the front female passenger and one rear male passenger were transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. However, the male was then airlifted to Baylor Scott& White.

Another rear passenger, a 16-year-old male, was transported to McLane's Children's Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Rancier Ave where they collided with the Ford.

Occupants of the Ford reported minor injuries and were treated and released on the scene.

The female passenger, 35-year-old Omaris Gonzalez succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Traffic investigators are actively investigating this crash and there is no additional information at this time.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

