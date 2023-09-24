One female suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Temple: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A female suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Temple on Sunday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Temple Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of N. 12th Street.

Police said they made contact with an adult female wielding a firearm.

Authorities said the female suspect pointed the firearm at the responding officers at which time one officer fired their firearm, striking the suspect.

Temple police, Temple Fire and Rescue and EMS responders immediately performed medical assistance on the suspect and was later transported to Baylor Scott & White where she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Temple PD said they called in the Texas Rangers to investigate the officer involved in the shooting.

The department said, "As a matter of standard practice, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay. An internal affairs investigation of the incident has been ordered, as well."

Temple PD said this is an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 for anonymous reporting.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.