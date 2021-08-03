One dies in a major multi-vehicle accident on FM-2843

The Salado Fire Department was dispatched to FM-2843 for a report of a multi-vehicle accident with a high mechanism rollover on Tuesday, August 3 at 6:40 am.

Salado FD along with DPS, Temple Medic 25, Temple Medic 23, Belton Medic 2, and a PHI Med 1-5 Helicopter responded to the accident located between Kuykendall Branch Rd and the Interstate 35 South Frontage.

Three vehicles were found upon arriving at the scene, with major damage, according to the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Dept. One was found on its side and another in the creek. All occupants were outside of their vehicles and the PHI Med 1-5 Helicopter was canceled on route by paramedics on scene.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced one of the crash victims dead on scene.

FM-2843 remained closed for several hours while DPS conducted an investigation. All debris and vehicles have been now removed from the roadway; as Salado FD cleared the site of the crash at approximately 11:15 am.