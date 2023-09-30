One dead, one in critical condition after crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said an investigation is underway after a car crash left one person dead.

Around 6:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they responded to reports of a car crash at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Road.

Police said two vehicles were involved with a total of four occupants.

The first vehicle with three occupants collided with the second vehicle with one sole occupant, police said.

Police said two of the three occupants in the first vehicle suffered severe injuries, and the third occupant received minor injuries.

Police said the second vehicle's occupant also suffered minor injuries.

When emergency medical services arrived on scene, all four occupants were transported to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Police said one of the patients succumbed to their severe injuries, and the other patient remains in critical condition.

Authorities said no one else was injured in the incident.

The Temple Police Department is still investigating this case. Police said anyone with any information is encouraged to call the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to submit an anonymous report.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.