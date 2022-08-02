One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Temple: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead, police said.

Around 5 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to I-35 near Midway Drive on reports of a crash, according to the Temple Police Department.

The incident is said to have occurred near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership.

Police said a male passenger inside one of the vehicles died at the scene from their injuries.

All other passengers involved, including those inside the 18-wheeler, reported no injuries.

Fire officials and EMS also responded to the scene, police said.

At the time of this publication, traffic is being diverted to the access road, General Bruce Drive.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.