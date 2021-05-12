Officials confirm nearly 40 addresses placed in wrong district during early voting in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX — The race is over for three newly elected Killeen Council members, but for District 4 candidates Michael Boyd and incumbent Steve Harris, they’ll have to take an extra lap.

“I did not expect it, I am surprised but I’m happy with the turnout,” said Michael Boyd, Candidate for Killeen City Council District.

“Every vote count and this is a prime example,” said Steve Harris for Candidate for Killeen City Council District.

181 to 181, Killeen city officials announced the two tied Monday after all mail-in ballots were counted for the Killeen City Council election.

“With those small numbers, you kind of have some tight races. This a first that we had an actual tie. As far as I know, that’s the first time it’s ever happened,” said Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

Officials say the tie triggers an automatic machine recount. This coming after Bell County Election officials confirmed 39 registered voters were put into the wrong district for the council race. With the votes going to District 3 instead of District 4.

“It’s something that happens a lot in district races. Our hope is that we are able to just change that so that we’re voting just in that district,” said Mayor Segarra.

County officials say the mix-up was due to a technical error and was immediately corrected.

Mayor Jose Segarra said the recount is set for Thursday and there’s also a possibility for a runoff election.

“We just got to get out there and continue to block walk for the community and share our vision for them,” said Boyd.

“If that’s what comes up then that’s gonna have to happen. We’re gonna put a good strong team together, we’re going to hit the ground and we’re going to go after it,” said Harris.

Mayor Segarra said if there is another tie, in the possible run-off election, they would do another recount and if there was a tie in that recount, the candidates could ask for a second run-off election.

Killeen City officials say they can hold a runoff election within the next 30 days but all that depends on Thursday’s recount.