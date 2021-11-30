Off-duty firefighter/EMT with city of Harker Heights dies following car crash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — An off-duty firefighter/EMT with the City of Harker Heights has died after a car crash on Tuesday.

In a press release, Fire Chief Paul Sims said Cole Hagen Simmons was killed in the crash on Nov. 30 while off-duty.

Simmons was with the department since Aug. of 2021 and served as both a firefighter and an EMT.

Funeral service information will be released as arrangements are finalized.

"The Department requests thoughts and prayers for the family of Cole Hagen Simmons," said Sims in the press release.