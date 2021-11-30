Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Off-duty firefighter/EMT with city of Harker Heights dies following car crash

items.[0].image.alt
City of Harker Heights
Firefighter/EMT Cole Hagen Simmons Harker Heights
Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:22:29-05

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — An off-duty firefighter/EMT with the City of Harker Heights has died after a car crash on Tuesday.

In a press release, Fire Chief Paul Sims said Cole Hagen Simmons was killed in the crash on Nov. 30 while off-duty.

Simmons was with the department since Aug. of 2021 and served as both a firefighter and an EMT.

Funeral service information will be released as arrangements are finalized.

"The Department requests thoughts and prayers for the family of Cole Hagen Simmons," said Sims in the press release.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019