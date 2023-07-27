Oasis Fresh Market still in the works for North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and others are now sharing details from a market research survey, conducted by AWG, looking into bringing an Oasis Fresh Market to North Killeen.

“With this particular parcel of land the visibility is increased, the accessibility is increased as well,” Ronnie Russell with the Chamber said.

Russell said the research shows nearly 20.3 percent of the population in the north Killeen area are floaters. Floaters use gas stations and convenient stores to get their groceries, instead of a traditional store.

“This market base where Oasis is going to be at is really focusing on the 20 percent. The 20 percent is a large market share especially when you’re looking at where the food deserts are and how will the food deserts be filled,” Russell said.

According to the study, Oasis could make more than $117,000 a week and hire around 50 employees.

“We can foster someone who started out as a bagger, to a cashier, to a supervisor, to a manager and a GM. We can grow that but we have to create the opportunity in order for it to be met,” Russell said.

City leaders also asked questions about expenses for operating costs and construction of the grocery story.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that they’ll be able to find ways to keep cost down. We know that everything is going up. Supply chain issues and concerns, there are still some out there,” Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said.

Russell said they will provide more information once they complete their feasibility survey in the next five to seven weeks.