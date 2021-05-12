Nurses and staff at Seton Medical Center treated to well-deserved lunch

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Nurses and staff at one Central Texas hospital were treated to a well-deserved lunch Wednesday afternoon.

Visiting Angels, Heart of Texas Hospice and several other community organizations held the first-ever lunch for staff members at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

Two food trucks were on hand to feed over 300 employees as a part of hospital week and nurses week for all the hard work and dedication they put to their patients and profession especially during the pandemic.

"It's a great event that we can say thank you for all that they’ve done, they've been through a lot in the last year and we're so honored to be a part of just feeding them," says Jamie Moseley, Director of Community Relations for Visiting Angels.

"It gives people another reason to remember how much the community supports this staff and it will help get through some of these difficult times," added Lucy Taylor, Marketing and Communication Specialist at Seton Medical Center, Harker Heights.

Heart of Texas Hospice, Visiting Angels, Everest Rehabilitation, Elara Caring and Abri paid for the meals for the staff at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.