'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility

CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added.

This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources.

After an audit was conducted by the KTMPO, school board members began to look into the need for more buses based on the rapid growth of students at their school.

“Expected growth for the school year shows us adding about 320-350 students for 2023/2024.” Taina Maya, Chief Communications Officer with Killeen ISD said.

Officials said the expansion of the Sheridan Transportation Facility is being done to cater to said growth and to comfortably park school buses.

Susan Jones, Vice President on the board added, the expansion of Sheridan also caters to more students based on its location in the city.

“We thought it would be more efficient in getting our kids to school," Jones said.

"It'll be cutting down on road miles for the bus drivers, for the buses themselves, and that ultimately saves gas, money... plus, it saves and reduces what we’re putting into the air from those buses.”

Jones also noted the facility, located on the south 14 side of town, is placed on the" ideal space for students and families."

"This also allows us to have quicker route and turnaround times for our campuses," Jones said.

In addition to the facility expansion that's set to be completed in May 2023, the school board is also hiring new 25 bus drivers.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the school board said they struggled with bringing bus drivers on board.

However, the district states this has changed since the district made its salary and benefits packages "extremely attractive and competitive."

"We’re always hiring for CDL bus drivers like any other school district, gratefully though, we have a really high salary for our bus drivers so we’re only looking to fill about 25 routes right now,” Maya said.

To learn how to apply today, click here.