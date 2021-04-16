Watch
Nolanville to host first-ever Monarch Festival

NOLANVILLE, TX — Nolanville will be showing their nature pride this weekend.

The first-ever Monarch Festival at Monarch Park is set for Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Officials say it's the city's way of celebrating the monarch butterfly, whose migration pattern runs through Nolanville.

"There's a lot of plantings out there that are monarch friendly. There are different things that they need for eating, for hanging their little chrysalis, which is where they transform into a monarch. There's certain plants that the caterpillars eat for their food," said Kerry Fillip, economic development coordinator for the City of Nolanville.

There will be a petting zoo and other activities throughout the festival.

