Nolanville administers 100 COVID-19 vaccines in first vaccination clinic

NOLANVILLE, TX — Nolanville administered 100 vaccines during its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday.

The clinic was held at Central Bell County Fire & Rescue on Main Street and run by the Bell County Public Health District and Bell County Emergency Management.

“It’s important to reduce as many barriers as possible to ensure our most vulnerable receive the vaccine and that means offering it within their community,” said Mayor Andy Williams.

Residents 50 and over were scheduled appointments thanks to help from city officials. Councilmember Joan Hinshaw, City Secretary Crystal Briggs, Irene Andrews, Mary Pena and Pastor Patricia Warden went door to door over the weekend to help register those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Officials say 100 vaccines were given Wednesday. Volunteers are also nearly finished scheduling appointments for next week.

“We are thankful for the staff, our volunteer Fire Department and volunteers that are eager to provide this opportunity locally,” said Hinshaw.

Nolanville residents who meet vaccine eligibility can schedule an appointment by calling 254-368-9689.

Testing for COVID-19 is offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.