No normal school week: Four day instructional week planned in Academy ISD

Academy ISD is moving towards a four-day school week as opposed to the normal five days kids typically attend.

Superintendent Billy Harlan said having a four-day workweek is a "very inviting " possibility for teachers that his district is trying to attract.

"There are a lot of teachers in the Central Texas area — and we're trying to recruit them," Harlan said.

Unlike other school districts that are able to raise their salaries and other benefits, Harlan said his district has to create a unique job environment to cater to their current staff and to also have better hopes of recruiting more.

Some parents, however, aren't happy with that reality — for a variety of reasons.

“I think it's going to put a lot of families in a tough spot," Destaney Norman said. "I can’t take Fridays off. My boss can’t afford to let me take Fridays off.”

“I think if you could pay those teachers more, I am all for it," said Lesleigh Dunlap, a parent and alumnus of Academy ISD. "They are underpaid, and the district should be able to give them more money... When children don’t have anything to do or anywhere to go, mischief happens, and kids are already behind because of COVID.”

