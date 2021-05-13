No injuries reported in Officer-involved shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are asking the public to avoid the area near South 9th and W Avenue V after an Officer-Involved Shooting.

According to a tweet from Temple PD, there were no injuries reported and the suspect is in custody.

Police say this is not a danger to the public.

No other information was made immediately available.

Officer involved shooting near South 9th and V. No injuries. Suspect in custody. No danger to the public. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released as it’s available. — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) May 13, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

