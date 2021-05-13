Watch
No injuries reported in Officer-involved shooting in Temple

Posted at 3:44 PM, May 13, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are asking the public to avoid the area near South 9th and W Avenue V after an Officer-Involved Shooting.

According to a tweet from Temple PD, there were no injuries reported and the suspect is in custody.

Police say this is not a danger to the public.

No other information was made immediately available.

