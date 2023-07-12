No injuries reported after Temple motel fire: Temple Fire and Rescue

TEMPLE, Texas — A structure fire at a local Temple motel broke out early this morning, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

The fire has since been controlled, and no injuries have been reported from this incident.

Around 3:30 a.m., Temple Fire units responded to a Super 8 Motel located at S. General Bruce Drive after receiving a report of a structure fire.

The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke from one of the buildings and an initial investigation determined that there was heavy fire involvement in the motel's mechanical room, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

Smoke alarms alerted some motel occupants and they self-evacuated. The remaining occupants were evacuated by Temple Fire with the assistance of the Temple Police Department. Temple EMS were also on the scene.

Once all the occupants were evacuated and accounted for, Temple Fire units began spraying water and managed to get the fire under control.

Temple Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The total number of occupants displaced is not known at this time.

Temple Fire and Rescue emphasized that working smoke alarms played a key role in saving lives.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that home smoke alarms should be tested once a month and batteries should be replaced every six months. If you have questions regarding the smoke detectors in your house, call Temple Fire and Rescue at 354-298-5682.