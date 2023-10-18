No injuries reported after Temple Fire and Rescue extinguished 2 fires

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue crews responded to two fires in Temple on Wednesday — no injuries were reported with either incident.

The first incident came in at about 11 a.m. inside of a silo at the Mars Pet Care Production facility on Eberhart Road.

According to authorities, crews arrived to find smoke coming from a holding silo with an estimated 300,000 pounds of product inside.

"Using thermal imaging equipment crews were able to locate an area of intense heat near an access hatch," Temple Fire and Rescue said.

"A small hole was cut into the silo at that location, and crews were able to spray water inside."

The second call came in at about 1:15 p.m. for a grass/brush fire in an underdeveloped area between Buzzi Court and Moores Mill Road.

"Using heavy equipment, the Forest Service was able to clear brush and get crews down into the area affected by the fire," authorities said.

The Forest Service estimated at 4:30 p.m. that 55 acres were burned and the fire was about 75% contained.

"While they were close in nature, the fires were individual events and not related. The grass fire started close to an area with active railroad tracks, it is not yet known at this time if that sparked the ignition.