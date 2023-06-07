No injuries reported after structure fire on Rancier Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — There were no injuries reported following a structure fire in the 1400 Block of East Rancier Road at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

A resident driving by the building called and reported dark smoke, and 20 total emergency personnel were immediately dispatched to the area.

The first arriving unit located the source of the smoke coming from a one-story vacant commercial office building, authorities said.

Crews found "heavy, black smoke and high heat from ceiling to floor throughout the entire building".

Upon search, there were no victims found inside the building.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters on the scene.

Rancier Road was shut down for most of the incident, and reopened at around 8:30 a.m.