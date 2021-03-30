No injuries reported after structure fire in Belton displaces two occupants

BELTON, TX — Belton Firefighters worked to extinguish a structure fire that displaced two occupants of a mobile home.

Belton Fire received the call Monday evening around 6:51 pm in the 300 block of Cottonwood Trail.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, they quickly extinguished the flames.

The structure was significantly damaged but no injuries occurred to the occupants or any firefighters.

Preliminary investigation determined the fire began on the front porch and quickly spread.

The American Red Cross was contacted to support the two occupants of the structure.