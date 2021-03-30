Menu

Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

No injuries reported after structure fire in Belton displaces two occupants

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Fire
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 13:27:18-04

BELTON, TX — Belton Firefighters worked to extinguish a structure fire that displaced two occupants of a mobile home.

Belton Fire received the call Monday evening around 6:51 pm in the 300 block of Cottonwood Trail.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, they quickly extinguished the flames.

The structure was significantly damaged but no injuries occurred to the occupants or any firefighters.

Preliminary investigation determined the fire began on the front porch and quickly spread.

The American Red Cross was contacted to support the two occupants of the structure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education