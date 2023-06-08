No injuries reported after a lightning strike causes house fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — There were no injuries reported after Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire caused by a lightning strike at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The first crews on the scene, just off of South Fifth Street, found heavy smoke coming from a two-story home at 317 Wedgewood Drive, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Upon entering the home, firefighters noticed "heavy fire involvement" in the attic and upper level of the home.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and completely by about 5:15 p.m., but there was extensive damage already done to the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt.

Three occupants will be displaced due to the fire in the home.

Temple Fire and Rescue was aided by the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.