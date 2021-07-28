New water treatment plant to provide an extra ten million gallons of drinking water to Killeen residents

The Bell County Water Control & Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lake Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, July 28.

The water treatment facility will be able to provide ten million more gallons of drinking water a day for Killeen residents. Previously, all treated surface water came from the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant.

“This is going to be a tremendous impact on the city, especially with ours because one of the things that’s the biggest concern of any community is growth and how you plan for it and water, I would say, is the top -- the number one thing -- how you prepare for growth,” said Killeen mayor Jose Segarra, who attended the event. “Being able to provide an extra ten million gallons for the city of Killeen is so important, especially now as we have this tremendous growing spurt.”

Population increases directly decrease freshwater supply, and an estimated 1 out of every 4 people may be affected by water scarcity by 2050, according to acciona.

The Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant can produce 17 million gallons of water, and ten million more gallons of water a day, for not only Killeen residents but central and west Bell County, along with a portion of Coryell County. Water for the treatment facility will be diverted from Lake Stillhouse Hollow.

Planning efforts for the facility began in 2007. The nearly $40 million plant was funded by Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, WCID 3 (Nolanville), and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

“What we’re doing is providing water for our citizens in the future,” said Rob Robinson, president of the Board of Directors for Bell County WCID #1.