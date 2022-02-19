New Temple mural brings kids' artwork to life in support of McLane patients

TEMPLE, Texas — Volunteer artists are taking kids' artwork to create a 45-panel mural along the Market Loop in Temple for people to view on their way to McLane Children's Hospital.

The artwork selected from the mural was selected from a group of more than 200 submissions from area children.

The city selected 45 to be a part of the mural. One of those volunteer artists, Pauline Wiebelhaus, was working on recreating her third drawing alongside he fiance on Friday afternoon.

"It is so hard to be a kid today. And for these kids to see their paintings on the wall, it kind of gives them a little thrill," Wiebelhaus said.

Wiebelhaus was painting another child's design, 7-year-old Charlotte Hutaff's, when Charlotte and her mom happened to drive by.

"We see two little pink Converse pop out of the truck and come running towards us and sure enough, she was like, 'Is this Charlotte's painting?'" Wiebelhaus said.

Charlotte was excited to tell her friends at school that her drawing made it to the mural.

"Guess what, last summer I got to draw a picture for a competition and then they chose it to put on the mural!" she said.

The mural is located on the main thoroughfare to McLane Children's Hospital, connecting it to 31st Street. The city of Temple told 25 News it's meant to lift the spirits of families on the way to the hospital during hard times.

The city doesn't have an exact timeline for the project, since it is completely based on volunteer availability and weather.

It asks anyone interested in volunteering to complete the mural to contact the city for more information.