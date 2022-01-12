New TEA guidelines could help school districts already struggling with a teacher shortage

The Texas Education Agency says teachers and staffers who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school after five days.

The new quarantine requirement is in line with the latest CDC recommendation. That’s great news for Waco and Killeen ISD who have struggled with teacher shortages over the past year.

We reached out to both school districts about current staffing levels but did not hear back.

Copperas Cove ISD on the other hand says it's in good shape.

Ashley Valesquez-Solis, HR Certification specialist says, “CCISD has been fortunate, we’ve been able to keep our teacher shortage percentage low, that percentage is in our hard to fill areas such as bilingual. We’ve actually been able to implement a teacher salary increase this school year... so teachers with 0 years of experience can start at $50,0000 with Coppers Cove ISD."