New semi professional soccer team kicks off its season May 8

TEMPLE, TX — When you think about the city of Temple and surrounding areas, you usually think about Fort Hood and the diversity the military post brings with it.

However, a new semi professional soccer team is looking to change the narrative and adding to the area’s diversity by recruiting high-level players from all over, including Nicorey Waren, a 24-year-old striker.

Playing soccer runs in Waren’s blood, because being from Jamaica, everyone played.

When he came to the states in 2013, he started playing at a division 3 school in New York.

He described the level of play as ‘different.’

“I've kind of adjusted well to it, but before it was kind of hard, the soccer is kind of different,” He explained. “Now I'm just adjusting, making it happen and doing well so far.”

Waren originally came to the States to run track, but now he’s utilizing that speed with the Coyotes Football Club, a new team ready to make its mark in the National Premier Soccer League.

“I think we're ready,” He expressed. “We're probably the underdog because we're new to it, but we come in as a shocker right now.”

The NPSL serves as a bridge to the main stage... Major League Soccer.

In fact, in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, 19 players with NPSL experience were drafted, four of which were drafted in the first round.

The Head Coach of the squad Thomas Wooley hopes the access to a high level of play soccer team will serve the community just as much as it does the players.

“I really feel it is a great option for the families in this area and the surrounding areas, to get their families to come out and be behind a local team and other players from [the] South Texas area,” Wooley explained.

The team has a 10-game schedule, with their first matchup on May 8 and their last on July 9.

The team plays in the NPSL’s south region’s Lone Star Conference and faces opponents from Fort Worth, Midland and other various places across the state.

This gives the city of Temple an opportunity to host folks who may never have traveled to Central Texas before.

“We see this as you know, the educational value in the entertainment value,” Rod Henry, the president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce said. “The tourism value is there and it will continue to grow.”

The team is also excited to showcase their skills and hope to teach young folks more about the sport.

“[Parents] can bring their kids out to see a good level of soccer so their kids can one day hopefully progress to play at that level,” Coach Wooley said.

And in a sport full of goals, Waren has one big one in mind, letting his competitors know now before the season begins.

“Just watch out. Coyotes FC all the way to the top baby,” he said with a big grin spanning across his face.

The men play at Woodson Field in Temple and ticket prices vary depending on age and if you want to buy individual tickets or season tickets. All ticketing information can be found on Coyotes FC’s website.