'New perspective and a fresh set of eyes,' applications open for Temple's new Youth Advisory Commission

The City of Temple has created a new Youth Advisory Commission, so local high school students can learn leadership skills and voice their concerns within the community.

Janice Cody is already a leader among her peers, but she's ready to take her skills to the next level.

Cody said, "I'm the varsity cheer manager and then I'm also the head live word up in theater. And I'm the parliamentarian for our troops."

This Temple High Junior has applied for the city's new Youth Advisory Commission. It's a space where high school students can share their thoughts and concerns with community leaders.

"I think it's great for like kids my age, or maybe even younger. And like, they can learn how to be a leader, and also have like a leadership position," said Cody.

Applications don't close until the end of the month, but Cody already has some ideas.

"At the football game, the stuff how its community base, maybe making other sections where they're like, for kids and stuff, also have more security," Cody said.

Kiara Nowlan, Public Relations Coordinator, City of Temple, "That demographic can be pretty creative, and sometimes looks at things from a different perspective than maybe our current community leaders."

Nowlan said this program will empower a young group of leaders and teach them about local government.

"We'll be able to take into consideration and maybe our community leaders can look at situations and things through a new perspective and a fresh set of eyes," Nowlan said.

Applications will be close on Thursday, Sept. 30. This program is open to all 9th through 12th-grade students who live in the city limits of the Temple. No matter if you go to public, private, or home school. To apply visit the city of Temple's website.