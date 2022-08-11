New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384.

25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones, to find out what initially sparked the idea to build another middle school.

"We decided on doing this school because we needed to relieve Paterson, Liberty, and Smith middle schools, as they quickly filled up to capacity and we have to anticipate that growth and relieve the current schools that are overcrowded," Jones said.

While the school board hopes to relieve the current middle schools with the solution of building another. Parents think their focus is in the wrong direction.

Winsome Nembhard was one Killeen parent who spoke up on behalf of many in the community.

"That new school is fine but where are you gonna get the teachers?" said Nembhard.

The National Education Agency found that 55 percent of educators now indicate that they are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned.

“That money should be used basically for our kids not for anything else... a new school is fine but invest that money in the schools that are already here, we need security," said Winsome.

Winsome said that COVID has shaken the stability of schools and all funds should be allocated carefully.

"My grandson is gonna be in the fifth grade and I’m hoping, praying that he benefits from all that number that was quoted this morning," said Winsome.

The proposed number that was quoted is some 400 million dollars for the 2022-2023 school year.

“In regards, to teaching staff, if we’re talking about relieving the overcapacity of other schools, we will be reassigning personnel from those schools to the new school," said Jones.