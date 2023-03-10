New entertainment district 'Anthem Park' in the works in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The area off of East Stan Schluter Loop and Martin Luther Killeen Boulevard may not look like much, but that could change.

“Being able to require quality businesses and improve the quality of life here for citizens and affordable housing for them as well, this is a huge opportunity for us," said Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez.

Killeen city leaders are considering a plan to use more than 200 acres of the area for Anthem Park, an area mixed with new businesses, apartments and more.

“One that they said expressed direct interest that’s doing their due diligence right now is Dave & Busters, as an entertainment center for the area," said Gonzalez.

The developers, CSW Development of Austin, say Anthem Park would also feature affordable housing, sidewalks and a minimum five-acre park area.

“We’re looking at some of the landscaping, streets-scaping. What this is actually going to look like,' said Gonzales. "Making sure that it’s fluid. Park area requirements we have for park space and walkability."

Local financial expert Ray Perryman with The Perryman Group said normally several businesses look for new areas to locate one to two years after the Census, and with Killeen’s rising population, it’s in ideal market. He also said the project could bring a lot of shoppers to the area.

“Anytime you have the type of retail, you can widen your trade area just to the extent. That means more people drive into the area to shop," said Perryman.

Developers estimate Anthem Park to generate nearly $124 million total property in sales tax revenue through 2041. They also say the development could be complete in as little as three years.

City officials say CSW Development has been planning to put a shopping center in Killeen for over a decade. To view the plans for Anthem Park, click here.

