Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

New Dutch Bros location coming to Temple by end of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Source: Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 17:12:36-04

TEMPLE, TX — A new Dutch Bros location will soon be in the Temple area!

According to a spokesperson for the company, the new shop will be located at 6520 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.

The new location is set to be open by the end of the year but no other specifics are known at this time.

The City of Temple even chimed in on Twitter to confirm the newest addition to the Central District.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education