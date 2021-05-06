New Dutch Bros location coming to Temple by end of the year

TEMPLE, TX — A new Dutch Bros location will soon be in the Temple area!

According to a spokesperson for the company, the new shop will be located at 6520 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.

The new location is set to be open by the end of the year but no other specifics are known at this time.

The City of Temple even chimed in on Twitter to confirm the newest addition to the Central District.

The talk around Temple is TRUE! It has been confirmed that Temple will be getting a @DutchBros Coffee, coming soon to the Central District near Temple High School. The new business will be located in the old Long John Silver's building off General Bruce Dr/N 31st St. pic.twitter.com/hZSqoFJ8AD — City of Temple, TX (@Temple_TX) May 6, 2021

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

