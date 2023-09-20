New COVID-19 booster shot coming to Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — New COVID-19 booster shots are starting to make their way to Central Texas. Even though we are not seeing the massive number of cases we saw during the pandemic, health experts say the vaccine can protect you and your family.

Dr. Tresa McNeal, a Hospitalist Physician with Baylor Scott & White in Temple, said they are starting to see more patients with COVID-19. She said even if you have not had any prior COVID shots, this shot is just a “one and done” for adults, however, kids will need to take two shots.

Dr. McNeal also said it does not matter if you have had Pfizer or Moderna shot before you can mix and match. It still works the same. She said the vaccine targets the dominant strain of the virus.

“Every year we know that the flu virus changes just enough. We receive a shot based on what is circulating most prominently around the world. This COVID vaccine has been updated based on the omicron variant that was circulating recently,” Dr. McNeal said.

Dr. McNeal said vaccines are available at their Baylor Scott & White pharmacy in Temple and several stores like CVS and Walgreens in our area. She said you can also check on www.vaccines.gov to find local pharmacies with the vaccine.

“Diabetes, heart disease, lung diseases like emphysema, they are the ones who are much more likely to have greater challenges with COVID. Just like the flu, just like with RSV, we know these vaccines help them because their disease is much milder,” Dr said. McNeal.

She also said you can take shots for COVID, RSV and the flu around the same time.