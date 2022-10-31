New changes on FAFSA forms to pay attention to this school year

Students are usually recommended to get their financial aid form sooner rather than later.

At Texas A&M Central Texas, Drew Woodward, a coordinator for student financial assistance at the university said this is because a few changes have been made within the form.

“First difference is that they have taken out the need for selective service as well as there was a question about drug convictions which they totally eliminated so that won't penalize you," said Woodward.

It's a bit tricky for students like Eddie Palmer.

"It took a little bit for them to get it going but they finally figured it out, it's because for me coming back to school for so long, so they had to reset all my stuff," said Palmer.

It's because of that challenge and the current hurdles FAFSA is already presenting that financial aid coordinators recommend on-time completion of the form.

That can be as early as October 1 since most colleges reward on a first come first serve basis.