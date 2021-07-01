New business is ready to take off at the Temple Regional Airport

TEMPLE, TX — The Draughon-Miller Regional Airport in Temple is about to get some new hanger space to store planes for those pilots looking for space.

This project was approved by the city council early June, this will cost around $250,000 but the good part is that this won't cost taxpayers anything. The hanger being built is privately owned and funded on an already existing concrete slab at the airport.

However it took some research before council approved the project. Mayor Tim Davis says this is a win-win situation for the city, airport and investor.

"Anything that we can do to generate revenue without large expenditures makes sense for the city of Temple," Mayor Davis said.

The hanger won't take long to put together, contracts are to start this month and after that it'll take 3 months before space is available. Since the pandemic began the influx in private aviation grew and airports like the Draughon-Miller saw more air traffic.

"General aviation during Covid just blossomed and with that came a demand and that demand is we need places to put our airplane," Airport Director Sean Parker said.

Parker is excited to begin this work because he's seen the need grow as the Temple population has increased over the years.

"We're seeing a big ripple effect with the population growth in Austin, It's starting to come up north and we're really starting to see that here in Temple," Parker said.

Currently, the airport is holding around 96 aircraft's with 100 more on a waiting list. Parker started working at the airport in 2019, then there were only 50 pilots looking for space but over the year that has changed.

"We're telling people its anywhere from 2 to 3 years before we have space for you to bring your airplane to Temple, projects like these help us tremendously," Parker said.

Once finished the hanger can house 12 to 14 planes depending on size. With the hanger privately funded the space will be leased through the airport and the City of Temple.

"We are very happy when these private organizations come in go look we want to start a business, help you out and help us out at the same time," Parker said.

