New 13,000 sq. foot entertainment center coming to Harker Heights

It may not look like much now, but Owner Candy Bell said soon it will be the home of a 13,000 square foot entertainment venue.

Gambit Social House is set to be a family-friendly environment that will feature something for everybody.

“Escape rooms, ax throwing, miniature golf," said Bell. "It will feature a full bar, a restaurant, and a 40-long beer tap wall."

Bell said her kids and other young adults feel a little bored, often traveling to other cities to have fun. She believes Gambit will provide the entire community a place to hang out and have fun here in Harker Heights.

“I think there’s a desire. People are excited to see something that isn’t only a restaurant or only a bar,” said Bell.

“We cannot wait to have a place not just for family and not just for individuals, but I do believe this could be a great young professional venue as well,” said Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence.

The venue will also have outside activities like bocce ball and corn hole. The plans were originally laid out in 2019 but construction was delayed due to COVID-19 and rough weather.

Now, they are hoping to finish the $4.2 million project and open the doors in spring next year. Bell said the venue will also bring in dozens of new jobs in the area.