Neighborhood Haunted House in Temple giving the community a scary fun time

TEMPLE, Texas — Creepy monsters, ghouls and much more. On Halloween Weekend, the Updyke family’s home transforms into a haunted house of terror. Seven years ago, the idea started out as a small tent.

Now, Bear Updyke and his softball team “Buzz Fast Pitch” has turned it into a main attraction for Halloween.

Going all out to scare up fun and donations for their team.

“There’s really no planing that goes into it. I just want to make sure it’s bigger and better. My next door neighbor Joe we’re using most of his yard,” Bear said.

Once their homework and practice are complete, the team is hard at work building the haunted house.

“Seeing everyone coming together not on the softball field it’s more like team bonding,” said Buzz Fastpitch Softball Team Player Brylee Renegar.

Last month, the Updykes learned a lot of their decorations were stolen from their storage unit in Copperas Cove.

“Filed a police report, in the meantime we had to max out some credit cards. All the stuff cost a lot of money close to $9,000 to $8,000.”

Despite the setback, they are keeping the scare going for their team and community.

“It’s just really like kind of emotional. You’re here from day one there’s just a bare yard and there is nothing there then you see all the work has been brought up. You are putting in the hard work. Then for us to raise all that money and to see everybody lined up it’s just crazy,” said Buzz Fastpitch Softball Team Player Briley Updyke

It’s all about the kickoff this weekend at 1319 Starlight Drive in Temple on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. If you miss it you have a chance to go Sunday and of course Tuesday on Halloween .