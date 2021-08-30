Nearly 1,700 COVID-19 tests, 280 vaccines administered at drive-thru COVID-19 site in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — During the second weekend of the drive-thru COVID-19 site in Killeen, there were 1,698 COVID-19 tests and 271 vaccines administered.

The second drive ended on Aug. 28 and out of the 1,698 tests, 211 were positive.

Killeen Emergency Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to open the site.

The City of Killeen will notify the public if and when another clinic is available.

During its first weekend, there were 1,059 COVID-19 tests and 234 vaccines administered.

For those looking for a list of locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829).

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

