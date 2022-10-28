National Domestic Violence Collaborative here to help Central Texas women

A new organization 'National Domestic Violence Collaborative joined Killeen in April of 2021. The organization's goal is to provide shelter and transitional housing for women experiencing domestic violence.

Audrey Prosper, the woman behind the organization experienced abuse and said she's turning pain into purpose.

“I don’t want this to happen to other people ... He attacked me in the garage of the home we once shared, hit me in the head with a hammer, soaked me in gasoline and then lit me on fire.”

Almost one in three women experience violence from an intimate partner at least once in their lifetime. Audrey said, the National Domestic Violence Collaborative is there to provide the support most women and their children need.

